Mahesh Babu's father, Superstar Krishna, Telugu cinema's James Bond, Alluri, passes away

Yesteryear Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna (79) passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. He was hospitalised in Hyderabad on Sunday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Krishna, father of actor Mahesh Babu, had acted in over 340 movies, introducing James Bond and Western cowboy style films to the Telugu audience in the sixties.

He immortalised revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the big screen with his 100th film of the same name released in 1974. Establishing the Padmalaya Studios in Hyderabad, he also produced and directed several highly successful movies.

It can be said that after matinee idols NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Krishna was the most prominent name in the Telugu film industry.

Achieving stardom with his third movie Goodachari 116 (1966) of the spy genre, Krishna went on to become the most sought-after star ruling the Telugu film industry in the seventies.

Working even three shifts a day, he delivered up to 15 films per year. A record 18 movies released in a single year 1972.

Playing swashbuckling-hero characters on the screen, Krishna was adventurous when it came to film-making too. Telugu industry's first cinemascope film Alluri Seetharama Raju (1974), first Eastman colour film Eenadu, first 70 mm movie Simhasanam (1986) are all from his Padmalaya Studios.

Krishna was paired with almost all the top heroines of the time like Sridevi, Jayaprada and Vijayashanti.

He entered politics in 1984, inspired and invited by friend Rajiv Gandhi, and was elected to Lok Sabha as a Congress MP from Eluru in 1989.

Some of Krishna's films presented the professional rivalry he had with NTR, which later became political. Some of his films were seen criticising the TDP, NTR government in Andhra Pradesh.

Krishna exited from active politics following Rajiv's assassination and the 1991 election loss.

For his contribution to the Indian film industry, Krishna was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2009.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, actor K Chiranjeevi, several leaders and celebrities offered condolences to the family.

"Burripalem bullodu (boy)"

Krishna was born on May 31,1943 in Burripalem village near Guntur in an agriculture family. His debut as a lead actor was with 'Thene-manasulu' (1965).

The actor has two sons -- Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu -- and three daughters from his first marriage with Indira Devi in 1965. He later also married actor-director Vijaya Nirmala, who passed away in 2019.

The Mahesh Babu family suffered three great losses this year. Ramesh Babu, who also acted in a few films, died in January while Indira Devi died in September. Krishna is said to have been deeply affected by the two deaths.

Mahesh Babu is currently the top actor in Telugu industry with a huge following.

The people of Burripalem were aghast at the news of Krishna's demise. They remembered Krishna's support to the village for building schools, temples and roads.

Tributes pour in

"He is Alluri... He is our James Bond," Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

కృష్ణ గారు తెలుగువారి సూపర్ స్టార్. ఆయనే అల్లూరి... ఆయనే మన జేమ్స్ బాండ్.

నిజ జీవితంలో కూడా మనసున్న మనిషిగా, సినీరంగంలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకతను సంపాదించుకున్న ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి, తెలుగు వారికి తీరని లోటు. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also condoled his demise.

"Very sad to hear of #Krishna garu’s passing away. Deepest condolences to the entire family incl Mahesh Babu garu. May Lord Venkateshwara give you strength in this difficult year. Om Shanti," tweeted S Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh.