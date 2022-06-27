Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in rape case 

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in rape case 

Babu had earlier got anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court in the case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 14:52 ist
Malayalam producer-actor Vijay Babu. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Kochi city police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor-director Vijay Babu in connection with a rape case filed against him.

Babu had earlier got anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court in the case. Hence, he will be released after his statement is recorded, police sources said.

A young actress alleged that Babu sexually abused her several times after offering roles in films. Babu had left the country after the woman filed the complaint. He returned after the court restrained the police from arresting him.

The police had said that prima facie, there were evidences for the allegations, mainly the presence of the accused at places of occurrence of the alleged rape. Babu was trying to counter the rape allegations by maintaining that it was a consensual affair.

Babu's participation at the annual general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists on Sunday was criticised by a section of women in the film industry.

Check out DH's latest videos

