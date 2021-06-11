Mamta Banerjee all set to marry Socialism in Tamil Nadu

Mamta Banerjee is all set to marry Socialism in Tamil Nadu this Sunday! This 'wedding' has now drawn a lot of attention from people across the country after the invite went viral on social media.

The groom's father, A Mohan (52) is the Salem district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The bride, named Mamta Banerjee, comes from a Congress family of Salem district. “Twenty years ago, when Mamata Banerjee worked hard for the Congress in West Bengal, my new daughter-in-law's father and mother named her Mamta Banerjee," he told The New Indian Express.

The groom, named Socialism, is Mohan's third son.

Ever since the wedding card went viral, Mohan and his family are getting a lot of calls from people. “I don't know who circulated the marriage invitation on social media. As phone numbers are also printed on it, hundreds of people are calling daily to express their wishes,” he said, adding, “We will die one day, but these names reflecting our ideology will live forever.”

The ideology Mohan has mentioned goes back to the days when he had joined CPI when he was 18 years old. Mohan told the publication, “Due to the Soviet Union breaking up into many countries, many said Communism is dead. This made me upset and, even before my marriage, I decided to name my sons or daughters in a way that reflects the ideology.”

The 52-year-old has three sons and he has named them Communism, Leninism and Socialism respectively.

Following his father’s footsteps, Leninism has named his son Marxism. Mohan said his sons have faced humiliation in school too due to their unusual names.