Man arrested in suspected dowry killing in Kerala

Man arrested in suspected dowry killing in Kerala

Hena was found dead in her house on May 26, which was declared as murder upon further investigation

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 02 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 21:56 ist

A 50-year-old man from Alappuzha district was held by the police in connection with his wife’s death, which is now suspected to be a dowry killing.

The police suspect that the accused, Appukuttan, murdered his 42-year-old wife, Hena after continued harassment of demanding more dowry.

Hena was found dead in her house on May 26, which was declared as murder upon further investigation. Hena suffered from bipolar disorder, and Appukuttan, who married her last year, was aware of it.

Hena's father Premkumar said that Appukuttan used to torture Hena demanding dowry. Premkumar said that Appukuttan recently demanded Rs 7 lakh, which the former refused.

Premkumar claimed that assault over it led to Hena’s murder.

The grieving father also said that even though Hena used to tell him about the abuse, she preferred to stay with him, which could be due to his emotional blackmailing.

This murder comes at the heels of a young man being sentenced in a dowry case in Kerala. There have been previous cases of dowry deaths, most sensational of which was a man getting his wife killed through snake bite to inherit her family wealth and claim more dowry. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
dowry

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

 