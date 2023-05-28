Manner of inaugurating new Parliament building unbecoming of our nation: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the inauguration of the new Parliament building was carried out like a religious function which was unbecoming of our nation.
Vijayan said a government function of this nature ought not to have been conducted in the manner of a religious event. Furthermore, Indian President Droupadi Murmu should have been made a part of it, the CM said.
"What happened today in Parliament, the manner it was conducted in, like a religious function, not making the President a part of it, all of it was unbecoming of our nation," he said, speaking at an event held in memory of former MP and late LJD leader M P Veerendra Kumar.
Also Read: India's new Parliament building: A look at key features
Earlier in the day, both the ruling-CPI(M) in Kerala and the Opposition Congress in the state criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and called it a "black day" for Indian democracy and an attempt at creating a parallel history.
The Congress attacked the Centre for not inviting President Murmu to the function and said it showed the "upper caste communal fascist stand of the RSS". It's a "black day" for Indian democracy, AICC general secretary (in-charge of organisation) K C Venugopal said. State Minister and CPI(M) leader M B Rajesh in a Facebook post said the BJP had earlier tried to create a place in India's history by keeping a portrait in Parliament of V D Savarkar, an accused in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, but failed; so now they are trying to create a parallel history by inaugurating a new Parliament building.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament
Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event
Computer built to forecast future using water waves
PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament
Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final
IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big
Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory
Base camp set for Mt Meru summit
Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles
Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope