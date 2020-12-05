'Many BJP people are associated with Rajinikanth now'

Many of the BJP people are associated with Rajinikanth now, says Congress

He said Rajinikanth's party is not yet registered, his proposed outfit's ideology and programme are not known

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 15:26 ist
Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress said on Saturday it's too early to make an assessment on the likely impact of Rajinikanth's party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing lack of clarity on ideology, programme and electoral roadmap of the proposed outfit.

The party's in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs, Dinesh Gundu Rao also claimed that "many of the BJP people" are associated with the Tamil superstar now. He said Rajinikanth's party is not yet registered, his proposed outfit's ideology and programme are not known and there is no clarity on whether it will fight next year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu independently or strike an electoral alliance.

"Once that clarity comes, we will be able to assess (the possible political impact of the party); right now, it's too early to say", the former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President told PTI. "What is his party structure, what exactly he is going to do, no body knows", the Karnataka MLA and a former State Minister said. "Till then, how can we judge anything?" "Is he going to be with the BJP... what he wants to do... that all has to be seen", the son former Chief Minister late R Gundu Rao added. Rajinikanth announced on Thursday he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

