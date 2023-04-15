Mercury soars in Kerala, power consumption shoots up

The temperature is increasing at an alarming rate in Kerala. With this, the daily power consumption in the state also crossed the 100 million unit-mark.

According to IMD, the temperature in Palakkad and Thrissur districts in central Kerala crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday. It is likely to go beyond 40 degrees Celsius in many other parts of the state, too.

The power consumption in the state is also increasing likewise. On Thursday, the daily power consumption crossed 100 million units for the first time. The total consumption during the day was 100.30 million units. So far, the highest consumption recorded in the state was 92.88 million on April 28 last year, state power minister K Krishnan Kutty informed.

Despite an 8% increase in power consumption and a 12% increase in demand, the state could manage without imposing any restrictions due to advanced regulations and planning, the minister said in a statement.