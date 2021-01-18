Minor rape survivor in Kerala says she was sexually abused by over 30 men over past few months

A 17-year-old girl, who earlier suffered two sexual assaults, disclosed a series of sexual assaults by around 30 persons over the recent months at Malappuram district in Kerala.

According to police sources, a total of 29 fresh cases were registered last month on the basis of the girl's statement, of which seven cases pertained to rape under IPC 376, while various sections of IPC and POCSO Act for offences like improper touch were invoked in the remaining 22 cases. Around ten persons were already arrested.

The girl initially suffered sexual assaults in 2016 and 2017 and the cases were pending trial. She was initially kept a shelter home and was later sent with her mother by the district Child Welfare Committee. The girl was reported missing last month and was later traced by the police. On subsequent counselling, she revealed the series of sexual assault she faced.

Police said that the mother and other family members of the child were also under probe.

She is now kept at the government-run Nirbhaya shelter home.