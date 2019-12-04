MK Alagiri moves Madras HC over hiding asset details

Expelled DMK leader and former Union Minister M K Alagiri has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to quash a private complaint filed against him for hiding asset details in his nomination form during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, according to report by The Times of India.

In his petition, Alagiri mentioned that he was charged for offences under IPC Section 177 and 125 A of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The petition stated that the complaint was filed in 2014, five years after the alleged offence. It included his claims that the complaint was deceptive and that he has been targeted due to a political feud. Hence, the required step was taken by Alagiri.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Dec 3 directed the registry to place the petition before Chief Justice of High Court, who will decide on placing the petition before an appropriate division bench.

In 2013, S Jagannathan had filed a complaint against Alagiri stating that he had purposely hidden the details of his disproportionate property in his nomination form in the 2009 elections.

