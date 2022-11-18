Model raped in Kochi, 4 arrested

Model raped in Kochi, 4 arrested

The survivor reported the matter to the police on Friday morning and she was subsequently hospitalised

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Nov 18 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 22:58 ist
The three men were later held by the police. Credit: iStock Images

A woman was allegedly raped in a vehicle in Kochi on Thursday. Three men were held in this connection.

According to police sources, the woman working as a model was taken by the three men and a woman in a car to a dance bar on Thursday evening. Later she was allegedly raped in the vehicle and dropped at her house at Kakkanad.

The survivor reported the matter to the police on Friday morning and she was subsequently hospitalised.

The three men were later held by the police. The woman who accompanied them was also learnt to be held.

