Modi Masjid is not named after PM: reports

Bengaluru's Tasker Town Mosque, called 'Modi Masjid' was claimed to be named after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by a few tweeple.

Muslims in Bangalore have named a mosque after @narendramodi Ji. Dont know how many are going to commit suicide after seeing this 😃😃😃 https://t.co/ERpRfyIxl7 pic.twitter.com/w9k6RDEGNQ — Madhav 🇮🇳 (@mahesh10816) June 19, 2019

These claims were termed false by multiple reports now. The mosque was built around 125 years and was named after Modi Abdul Gafoor, a wealthy merchant 19th-century merchant, who lived in the Military and Civil Station, which is now Tasker Town.

This is Modi Abdul Gafoor mosque, its more than 177-year-old. Located in Tasker Town, Near Indian express Bengaluru. It was recently demolished & reconstructed. Forget naming after Modi, even if #Namo were to be reborn 100 times, he can’t match standards of Modi Gafoor Saab. — Shuheb Ahmed (@shuhebahmed_in) June 20, 2019

It is after the name of Ab. GAFOOR modi. He donated all this property to this Masjid. — اشفاق کشمیری (@AshuKashmir) June 20, 2019

There are two more mosques are in Bengaluru known as Modi Masjid located around Tannery Road, apart from this mosque. Even a road in Tannery area is known as Modi Road.

Reports proving the claim was released by Alt News, The Quint and NDTV news.

The Secretary, Karnataka State Board of Wakfs told The Quint “The Modi Masjid in Bengaluru is over 125 years old. It was the property of Modi Abdul Gafoor and was named after his name. We had demolished the old mosque and reconstructed it four years ago. The inauguration was done last month. It has been gazette notified, that means it is under the Karnataka government and is being managed by the State Wakf Board. Currently, we are the custodians of the mosque. The claim that the mosque has been named after Narendra Modi is completely false.”

Asif Mackery, a member of the Modi Mosque Committee told NDTV "He [Modi Abdul Gafoor] realised the need for a mosque here and built it in 1849." Modi Abdul Gafoor's family built a couple of more mosques in Bengaluru, according to the report.