Mullaperiyar issue: Tamil Nadu should not give room for talks on new dam, says AIADMK

The Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday urged the state government not to heed Kerala's proposal on a new dam at Mullaperiyar and wanted an all-party meeting to discuss the next course of action.

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said the Kerala government cancelling an order issued by its official for felling of trees to take up strengthening work at Baby Dam and the action against him for it were against the Supreme Court ruling on the dispute.

He appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure withdrawal of the rescinding of the order.

Panneerselvam said the Supreme Court had earlier allowed increasing of water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam to 142 ft initially, carry out repair works at Baby dam, strengthen it and subsequently raise the level to 152 ft.

He also said it ordered that "the Kerala government should not interfere" with the works related to the Baby Dam.

Referring to nixing of the order allowing felling of 15 trees at Baby Dam by the Kerala government and its contention that the Chief Minister's office or those of the minsters of Forest and Irrigation were unaware of the official level decision, he said, "it cannot be believed."

Further, he pointed to Kerala's demand for a new dam and it stating that the matter will be discussed with Tamil Nadu at Chief Ministerial-level talks next month.

While Stalin had thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan immediately after getting the nod for felling of trees, he was 'silent' on the subsequent events which is 'surprising,' the former chief minister said in a statement.

"Wouldn't it amount to betrayal of the people of the state, remaining silent on Mullaperiyar which is a lifeline issue of Tamil Nadu. Would it be proper to maintain silence even if it is coalition dharma?," the AIADMK top leader asked DMK and its allies.

The CPI(M)-led LDF, which is in power in Kerala, is a key ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Panneerselvam claimed that people were now under the impression that the DMK and its allies have taken a "favourable stand" towards Kerala and called for unitedly standing for ensuring Tamil Nadu's rights.

"Chief Minister Stalin should intervene in the matter and take it up with Kerala for creating hurdles regarding Baby Dam and insist on revocation of cancellation of the order allowing felling of trees there."

"To discuss the next course of action, an all-party meeting should be convened and (CM Stalin) should give no room for talks for a new dam," Paneerselvam urged.

The Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala was built across Periyar River following the Periyar lake lease agreement between Travancore and the Secretary of State for India in 1886. The lease period is 999 years.

The dam's construction took eight years, faced several challenges and was completed in 1895.

The water supply from the dam, which is owned and operated by Tamil Nadu government, serves as the life line of people in southern TN.

In Kerala, the pronunciation used is 'Mulla Periyar' and in Tamil Nadu it is 'Mullai Periyar.'

The two states are at loggerheads over the dam, with Kerala saying it was not strong but Tamil Nadu insists otherwise.

