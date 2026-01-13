<p>Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pinarayi%20vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>'s coffee mug during an anti-Centre protest has triggered a debate and speculation with people on social media asking if it was a gesture of solidarity with a survivor in the sexual assault case involving arrested MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Mamkootathil">Rahul Mamkootathil</a>.</p><p>Vijayan drank water from a cup with words reading "Love you to the moon and back" inscribed during a day-long satyagraha at Martyrs' Column in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.</p>.Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil held in sexual assault case in Kerala.<p>The woman, who had first lodged a complaint against Mamkootathil, posted an emotional writeup on her social media account. </p><p>The post, which came soon after Mamkootathil's arrest in a fresh sexual assault case on Sunday, was in a conversational format with her unborn child in which she used the same words shown on the cup.</p><p>Even though there was no confirmation on the connection, a large number of people drew conclusions that Vijayan using the coffee mug with the same words could mean solidarity with the survivor. </p><p><strong>Emotional post by the victim</strong></p><p>In a post on social media, the survivor thanked God for giving her the courage to speak out despite the pain, judgment, and betrayal. </p><p>"Thank you, God, for giving us the courage to validate ourselves despite all the pain, judgment, and betrayal we endured. You saw what was done in the dark. You heard the cries that never reached the world," she wrote.</p>.Kerala Assembly Speaker seeks legal opinion on disqualification of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.<p>She added that faith kept the victims together when their unborn babies were taken away from them, referring to allegations that Mamkootathil had forced another woman to abort during pregnancy. </p><p>"May our angel babies forgive us from heaven, especially for trusting the wrong persons and choosing a man unworthy of being our child's father," she wrote, adding that the souls of the unborn babies must rest in peace, away from violence and fear.</p><p>"Our little ones, if our tears reach heaven, let them tell you this. Your mother never forgot you. Your existence mattered, your spirit matters. Mothers will carry you in our hearts until we meet again," she said.</p><p>The writer of the post was the first to file a complaint against Mamkootathil with the police alleging sexual assault on multiple counts and a forced abortion during pregnancy. </p>