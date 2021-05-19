Multiple new coronavirus strains spotted in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that new strains of the coronavirus were spotted in the state, three of which were spreading rapidly.

Vijayan said that around six or seven new strains were spotted in the state. Since three of those were found to be spreading rapidly, the people need to be more cautious, he said.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Kerala remained at 23.31 per cent on Wednesday, which was almost the same as that of Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that there was considerable decline in the TPR of the four districts, where a triple lockdown was in place.