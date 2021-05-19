Multiple new coronavirus strains spotted in Kerala

Multiple new coronavirus strains spotted in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Three of the newly-detected strains were spreading rapidly, Vijayan said

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 19 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 20:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that new strains of the coronavirus were spotted in the state, three of which were spreading rapidly.

Vijayan said that around six or seven new strains were spotted in the state. Since three of those were found to be spreading rapidly, the people need to be more cautious, he said.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Kerala remained at 23.31 per cent on Wednesday, which was almost the same as that of Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that there was considerable decline in the TPR of the four districts, where a triple lockdown was in place.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Coronavirus
India
Pinarayi Vijayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 