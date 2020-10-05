New president, vice-president elected for UPASI

Prashant Bhansali has been elected as president and M P Cherian as vice-president of United Planters' Association of Southern India (UPASI) for 2020-21, the association said on Monday.

Bhansali is Chief Executive Officer of Kairbetta Estates, a family-run tea plantation and an orthodox tea manufacturer. He was the past chairman of Nilgiri Planters Association as well as the Planters Association of Tamil Nadu.

Cherian is Managing Director of The Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited with headquarters at Calicut, now called Kozhikode, Kerala. The two were elected to the posts at the annual general meeting of UPASI recently. The association has headquarters in Coonoor in Nilgiris district.