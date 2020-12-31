New Year eve celebrations in Kerala only till 10 pm

New Year eve celebrations in Kerala only till 10 pm; drones to monitor violations

Drones would be used to track any violations, state Police chief Loknath Behera said

  • Dec 31 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 20:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

With the spike in Covid-19 cases continuing in Kerala, the new year eve celebrations on Thursday night are likely to be low key as the government has imposed restrictions saying it should come to a close by 10 pm and public gatherings should be avoided.

Drones would be used to track any violations, state Police chief Loknath Behera said, adding action would also be initiated against those indulgingin noisycelebrations. Everyone should ensure strict compliance of Covid protocol in such gatherings. Face masks, maintenance of social distancing, and sanitising of hands to break the chain of disease transmission should be ensured, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr A Jayathilak said in an order.

No public gatherings have been permitted as part of new year celebrations on its eve, the order stated. All new year celebrations should come to a close by 10 pm on Thursday. Action would be initiatedunder various provisions of law against people failing to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, the order stated.

Special directions have been issued to ensure thesafety of families, women and tourists reaching scenic st spots. Patrolling will be strengthened in the state's border areas, coastal strips and trains to ensure that narcotic substances are not brought to the state for the celebrations, the DGP said.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa said a special squad will monitor the celebrations in the state capital.

