NIA likely to probe Kerala methamphetamine drug smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency will likely take up the probe into the recent attempt to transport 2,500 kg of methamphetamine due to strong suspicions of Pakistan terror funding links.

An NIA team was learnt to have collected details of the case from the Narcotics Control Bureau, which made the seizure from a vessel with the help of the Navy. NIA officials also quizzed a Pakistan national held in this connection at Kochi.

NCB officials said that the Pakistan links of the racket were almost inevitable.

Sources said the probe agencies strongly suspect that a racket headed by Pakistan-based Haji Salim was behind the smuggling and proceeds from the smuggling could be used for funding terrorist activities. Some marks found on the seized packets had led to suspicions of a link to Haji Salim's racket.

The methamphetamine seized was watertight, and hence, it was suspected that the plan was to drop the sacks into the sea from the mothership.

While the initial estimation of the NCB was that the seized methamphetamine was worth around Rs 12,000 crore, NCB officials later clarified that the high-purity methamphetamine was worth around Rs 25,000 crore. It is suspected that the contraband was meant to be supplied to India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.