On Day 1 as Tamil Nadu CM, M K Stalin approves Rs 2,000 Covid-19 relief, free bus travel for women

Immediately after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took five decisions, including disbursing the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 promised as Covid-19 relief for rice ration cardholders, and reducing the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 per litre.

Stalin, who was sworn-in as Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, assumed office at his chamber inside Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. The first file that Stalin put his seal of approval related to disbursing of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 of the Rs 4,000 promised as one-time Covid-19 relief for families in the state.

“The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be disbursed in the month of May to 2.07 crore rice ration cardholders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crores,” a statement from the government said. The next file that Stalin signed was to reduce the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre from May 16.

While the first two are election promises, another important decision is that the government will bear the expenses of Covid-19 treatment for patients who get admitted to private hospitals under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Stalin also announced the formation of a separate department 'Chief Minister in your constituency' to look into complaints and petitions received from people during his election campaign. The department will be headed by IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar, who hails from Karnataka.

The fifth decision is to allow free bus travel for women in town buses. The scheme would lead to an additional expense of Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations which will be compensated by the government.