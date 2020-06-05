1 person held in connection with Kerala elephant death

One person arrested in connection with death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 05 2020, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 13:10 ist
The incident had triggered a national outrage. Credit: iStockPhoto

A farmer was held and two more were reportedly taken into custody in connection with the killing of a pregnant elephant using explosive-packed pineapple at Palakkad district in Kerala.

According to sources, Wilson, a native of Malappuram district was held in connection with the incident that took place at Mannarkad in Palakkad, close to Malappuram borders. Two more persons were taken into custody by a joint team of police and forest officials probing the case. They were learnt to have admitted that they used to place crackers to get rid of crop damage by wild animals like elephants and wild boars.

The elephant was suspected to have suffered the explosion by around May 15. The wound got infected by the time it came to the notice of forest officials by around May 25. A section of local people alleged lapses on the part of forest officials in providing timely treatment.

Kerala
elephant
Arrest
Animal cruelty

