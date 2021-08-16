Online booking, payment for liquor from Aug 17

To begin with, this facility will be available in select retail outlets in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 22:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

From August 17, people can book and pay online for liquor from select retail outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation. The step was taken to reduce crowding and queueing at the outlets, a senior official of the Excise Department told PTI on Monday.

"To begin with, this facility will be available in select retail outlets in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The customers can choose the liquor brand and make the payment through an application," a source told PTI.

The facility would be extended to other outlets soon, he said adding that the customers can book the liquor, pay for it and collect it. The overcrowding and queues outside the outlets selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor was in the news following the filing of two public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court directive to prevent such queues during a pandemic situation. 

Kerala
Liquor
India News

