Only obstacle before Sangh Parivar in establishing Hindu Rashtra is India's history: Kerala CM

The Sangh Parivar wants to destroy the democratic and secular fabric of the country in order to establish a Hindu Rashtra and the only obstacle before them in attaining it is the history of India, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

Vijayan said while defending the history of our country and fighting the attempts to change it, it is equally important to bring to light the real face of those who want to destroy the same.

The Left leader was speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Malabar revolt, 100 years, 100 seminars', a seminar series organised by the DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M). The Chief Minister's remarks come at a time when the state was witnessing a raging debate over whether the Malabar Rebellion or the "Moplah Rebellion" reported in the northern part of the state in the year 1921 was a revolt against the British or a communal riot.

"The most important agenda of the Sangh Parivar is to tweak the history of our country. Sangh Parivar wants to destroy the democratic secular and socialistic fabric of our country in order to establish a Hindu rashtra and the only obstacle before them in attaining the same is this history of India," Vijayan said.

He said there were attempts by the Sangh Parivar to "validate" certain people as freedom fighters whereas they never took part in our freedom struggle but were in support of the Britishers. "There are attempts to glorify those who had betrayed our freedom struggle," Vijayan said. Vijayan said the Sangh Parivar wants the young generation in India to grow up without knowing the real history of the country and without realising the values ​​of renaissance.

"The attack against the Malabar revolt is part of their campaign. Any injustice done to history cannot be pardoned," the chief minister said. Vijayan said the Sangh Parivar is using the same words and tactics of the British to demean the Malabar revolt and remove it from history.

"The British policy of divide and rule is being implemented in India these days by the slaves of British," the Left veteran charged.

While the CPI(M) described the rebellion as the most organised agitation against the exploitation by feudal landlords, the Congress described it as a shining movement against the anti-imperialist forces.

However, the BJP and the RSS have described the rebellion as one of the first manifestations of the Taliban mindset in India, strongly opposing the move by the Left and Congress to treat it as part of India's freedom struggle.