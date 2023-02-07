Oommen Chandy's health condition now 'stable'

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was admitted to a private hospital with suspected pneumonia, is stable, a source said.

"Chandy is having a slight fever, an infection and is on oxygen support to help him be at ease. His condition is stable and since he is a bit restless, he has been sedated. Things are fine with him at the moment and he was admitted with suspected pneumonia. Things should be fine with him very soon," said the source, who did not wish to be identified.

However, as concerns Chandy's major ailment - throat cancer, the doctors have advised him to undergo further treatment without delay, which would be possible once his fever subsides. Chandy, who was supposed to have returned to Bengaluru for further treatment, was shifted to another hospital in Kerala after his close aide and veteran Congress leader A K Antony enquired about his health on Monday and advised immediate attention by a team of doctors.

On Tuesday morning, State Health Minister Veena George spoke with Chandy and told the media that a medical board had been constituted at the hospital, which will oversee the treatment of the 79-year-old Congress veteran who served as the state's Chief Minister for two terms.

Previously, a controversy had erupted when Chandy's younger brother Alex V Chandy and 41 others, mostly relatives and close aides, had sent a memorandum seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that proper medical care was given to the ailing leader.