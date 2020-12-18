Over 58,000 active Covid-19 cases in Kerala, tally rises to 6.93 lakh

Kerala logged 5,456 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,701 recoveries on Friday as over 58,000 people are still undergoing treatment for the infection.

The case load has mounted to 6 93,865 while the toll mounted to 2,757 with 23 more deaths being reported, the state government said. Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of cases 674, followed by Thrissur 630 and Malappuram 485, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the last 24 hours ending 3 pm, a total of 54,472 samples were tested and the test positivity rate has shot up to 10.02 per cent. So far, 72,33,523 samples have been sent for testing. Twentythree recent deaths were confirmed on Friday as Covid-19 related, pushing the toll due to the disease to 2,757.

Of the positive cases, as many as 37 were health workers, 91 had come from outside the state and 4,722 were infected through contact. The total recoveries so far stood at 6,32,065 while the active cases were 58,884. At least, 2,94,646 people are under observation with 13,429 of them in hospitals, the release said.