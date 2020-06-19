Over 80% of COVID-19 deaths in Telangana linked to comorbidity

Of the total COVID-19 deaths recorded in Telangana, 65 percent is associated with hypertension, Diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular conditions.

Only 35 deaths or 18 percent of total deaths are those with no comorbidities, shows an analysis of the 192 deaths registered in the state till Wednesday evening.

Comorbid deaths constitute 82 percent of all COVID-19 deaths.

The rest of the comorbid deaths are linked to lung infections, cancer, neurological disorders, chronic kidney disease etc.

In Telangana too, males are getting infected more than females - 65 percent of the overall positive cases are male.

It is the working-age population i.e., between 21 years to 60 years that is the most exposed to the novel coronavirus – 76 percent of the total positive cases are from these age groups.

As of Thursday evening, the state has an aggregate of 6027 infections, with 2531 active cases.

Thursday’s 352 fresh cases are the record one-day addition in the state so far. 302 of these cases are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, indicating the alarming spread of the virus in the capital.

Over three-fourths of the COVID-19 cases in the state are reportedly from Hyderabad.

Telangana is among the lowest in the country in terms of testing, which is allegedly concealing the true extent of the virus spread in the state. Till Wednesday evening, the Chandrasekhar Rao government has conducted only 45,911 tests. For comparison, neighboring Andhra Pradesh has by Wednesday conducted 612397 tests with average tests conducted per a million population at 11468.

Telangana which also has been secretive about the number of tests conducted, made a mention of these statistics this week in the COVID-19 bulletin. The Telangana High Court which is reviewing various petitions challenging the state’s COVID-19 mitigation approach has also censured the health department for the inadequate information provided in the media bulletins.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 465 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – record high number registered within 24 hours, in the state till now.

Out of the 465 fresh cases, 376 are locals and rest are either foreign returnees or those who returned from other states.

The total infections in the state are now at 7961, while 96 patients have succumbed to the virus till now. 3905 patients have recovered, whereas 3960 are active cases.