Pandemic Podcast: What's happening in god's own country, Kerala

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, we take a closer look at Karnataka's southern neighbour Kerala from where India's first case of coronavirus was reported. DH’s Arjun Raghunath speaks about the improving condition there and what's happening in Kasaragod, a hotspot in Kerala.
