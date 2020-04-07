Pandemic Podcast: What's happening in god's own country

Pandemic Podcast: What's happening in god's own country, Kerala

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 07 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 13:42 ist
Medical staff collect samples from people at newly set upped Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) to test for the COVID 19 coronavirus at Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, we take a closer look at Karnataka's southern neighbour Kerala from where India's first case of coronavirus was reported. DH’s Arjun Raghunath speaks about the improving condition there and what's happening in Kasaragod, a hotspot in Kerala.

