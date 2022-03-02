PETA's intervention brightens hopes of Malayali girl in bringing home pet

An intervention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has brought relief to a Kerala girl Arya Aldrin and many like her who wish to carry their pets in the repatriation pets from Ukraine.

Even as Aldrin managed to carry her pet, a five-month-old Siberian Husky, up to Romania airport she was quite uncertain about getting permission to carry the pet in the repatriation flight to India.

But PETA intervened in the matter after it came across similar plight of many students. Subsequently, the centre relaxed the norms for importing pets. Hence Arya is hopeful of bringing home the pet.

According to PETA India, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying issued an office stating that considering unique and extraordinary situations in war-hit Ukraine the import of pet dogs and cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the government is being facilitated as a one-time relaxation measure. PETA India approached the minister following an appeal for help on social media by an Indian student Rishabh Kaushik who was refusing to leave war-hit Ukraine without his puppy Malibu.

Shyama, who is close to Aldrin's family, said that Arya was waiting at the airport for her turn to board the repatriation flight.

A native of Idukki in Kerala, Aldrin is pursuing MBBS in Kyiv. A picture of Aldrin carrying the pet on her way to Romania had gone viral on social media.

