Pinarayi backs Stalin over resolution against governor

The CPM government in Kerala is joining hands with the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to press the Centre for fixing a time limit for the governor to give assent to bills passed by the Assembly.

Inordinate delay by the governors of both the states in giving assent to bills passed by the respective state Assemblies have prompted the joint move by the states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had sent a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan recently suggesting that Kerala Assembly shall also pass a resolution urging the Centre and the President to fix time limit for governors to approve bills passed by Assemblies.

Stalin also enclosed the extract of the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu state Assembly on April 10.

'Need to cooperate'

Responding to it, Kerala chief minister said that the states need to cooperate in every effort to prevent curtailing the functioning of elected state governments.

He also said in a reply to Stalin on Tuesday that the Kerala Assembly would consider passing a resolution urging the Centre to set a time limit.

Some bills passed by the Kerala Assembly, including the one for removing the governor from the post of chancellor of universities, are pending with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for months.

Stalin pointed out the delay on the part of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in giving assent to various bills, including the one for banning online rummy that was cleared last week, around five months after it was passed by the Assembly.