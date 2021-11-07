PM Modi assures Tamil Nadu CM of Centre's support after heavy rains in state

PM assures TN CM of Centre's support after heavy rains

Heavy rains lashed Chennai overnight leading to waterlogging on Sunday and authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert to people

PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin following heavy rainfall in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight leading to waterlogging on Sunday and authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.

Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety."

