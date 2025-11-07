Menu
'Godwoman', 2 others detained in Nashik for duping Pune techie of Rs 14 crore

The software engineer, Dipak Dolas, a few days ago approached the Pune police with a complaint alleging he was cheated by the godwoman who claimed to possess spiritual healing powers.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 10:56 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 10:56 IST
