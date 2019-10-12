PM Modi's 'plogging' on Mamallapuram beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is here for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, was on Saturday saw picking up plastic litter, water bottles and other waste from a beach during his morning walk.

On Twitter, Modi released a three-minute video in which he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.

“Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” he tweeted.

Plogging means picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running.

In another tweet, Modi said:” Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.”

During his speech on Independence Day this year, Modi had announced a campaign to make the country free of single-use plastic.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for a clean India, launched in 2014, has been his pet programme.