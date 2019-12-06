Police did a great job: Nirbhaya's mother on encounter

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother on Friday said that the police who killed all four accused in rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana in an encounter while they were trying to escape "did a great job."

She further demanded the no action be taken against the police personnel.

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother on all four accused in rape&murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in encounter: I am extremely happy with this punishment.Police has done a great job & I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel. pic.twitter.com/frL3sRqcD6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Devi lost her daughter Nirbhaya after she was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012.

The accused Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu – reportedly tried to flee while they were being taken to the murder site. Senior Police officials have arrived at the site of the encounter.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a Police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.