Political parties in Telugu states support govt's move

All the three major political parties in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have come in total support of the union government’s decision to do away with the special status given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have termed the decision as “historical and brave”.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a bold decision. Shah reminded us of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in scrapping the articles that have been kept Jammu and Kashmir away from the main stream India,” said YSRCP MP (Rajyasabha) Vijay Sai Reddy. He expressed hope that the burning of the Indian flag in the streets of Kashmir will stop.

Kanakamedla Ravindrakumar, TDP MP (Rajyasabha) congratulated the government urged the government to implement the J &K reorganization bill in full spirit. “The centre’s action will be helpful to promote national integrity and safety. The JK people from all walks of life will also benefit. However, he said that the centre must see that the people of the border state won’t feel alienated. TRS party MPS in the Parliament to have aired their support to the centre’s move.

“In this moment of monumental change is made with respect to reorganization of Jammu Kashmir and article 370, my prayers are with the people of the state. Hope they will be safe and soon peace will prevail over Kashmir,” tweeted former Nizamabad MP (TRS) K Kavitha. Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposing the centre’s move has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.

144 sections in Hyderabad

Director-General of Police (Telangana) Mahender Reddy has been imposed section 144 under the Hyderabad and Cyberabad commssionerates following the decision of the central government to scrap special status to Kashmir. Following the advice of the Home Ministry, the state government has doubled protection of the Airports, railways stations and all major Bus stands. The DGP who has held a video conference with SPs of all the districts has also banned rallies and protests considering the sensitive nature of the union government’s decision.