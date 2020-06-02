Pregnant elephant killed by feeding cracker-packed fruits in Kerala forest area

In a gruesome incident, a pregnant wild elephant was killed after it was fed explosive-packed fruits at Mannarkkad forest areas bordering Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Farmers were suspected to have placed the crackers in fruits to get rid of wild animals destroying crops.

According to forest department sources, the elephant, aged around 15, was spotted in a pitiable condition on May 27. Though attempts were made to rescue it, it died. Veterinary doctors who performed the autopsy found the fetus. It was suspected that the explosion took place in the elephant's mouth while consuming a pineapple laced with crackers.

A senior official of the Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad said that though the elephant came under the region, the incident took place in the forest areas of Mannarkkad. Hence a case was registered there and an investigation was launched. Surveillance in the forest areas was also enhanced to curb the practice of using crackers the trap wild animals destroying crops.

Sources said that such brutal incidents were the outcome of the man-animal conflicts. During 2015 - 2019, as many as 514 human lives were lost in man-animal conflict in Kerala, while 23 wild animals were killed in the conflicts with human beings.

The Kerala government has been initiating various measures like setting up of trenches and establishing geo-fencing, agave fencing and palmyrah fencing to prevent the man-animal conflicts.