Probe against IAS officer for manipulating selection

A young IAS officer in Kerala is facing an inquiry for alleged manipulation of income certificate of parents to get reservations benefits.

The 2016 batch IAS officer, now serving in North Kerala, may even lose his selection to the Civil Services if the charges against him are proved false, government sources said.

As part of an inquiry initiated by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the officer has been asked to appear before the Ernakulam district collector on October 25 for a personal hearing.

It was learnt that the candidate availed reservations benefits by stating that the annual income of his parents during 2012 - 2015 period ranged between Rs. 1.8 lakh to Rs. 2.4 lakh. But a preliminary report by the local revenue official now stated that the family's income during the period ranged from Rs. 21 lakh to Rs. 28 lakh. Hence he was asked to appear before Ernakulam district collector for a hearing.

Sources said that based on the findings of the inquiry, Kerala Chief Secretary would be giving a report to the Ministry of Personnel. Based on that the Ministry would take a decision.

The IAS officer was not available for his comments on the matter.