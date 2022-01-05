Protest against Kerala's K-rail project takes ugly turn

Protest against the proposed semi-high-speed rail project of Kerala is taking an ugly turn with stones laid for demarking land for the project found removed in the Kannur district.

Incidentally, the development took place close on the heels of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, stating on Tuesday that if the Left Front government went ahead with the project ignoring the protests, the stones being laid would be removed with the support of people.

Stones for the project were found uprooted in parts of the district, which is generally known as a stronghold of the CPI(M). The incident took place on Tuesday night, hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan started his deliberations with community leaders to gain support for the project and the government announced a compensation package offering two to four-fold of market value.

The chief minister reacted that even if stones were removed, it would not affect the project. The eco-friendly project that reduces travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to less than four hours, which now takes around 10 hours by road or rail, was essential for state's development, he reiterated.

The state has been so far witnessing aggressive and emotional protests by people against laying the stones for the project. A family in the Kollam district threatened to end their lives by dousing themselves in kerosene.

With CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stating that the law would take its course against attempts like uprooting the stones laid for the project, a law and order breakdown could not be ruled out in Kerala too.

Even the CPI(M) leaders recently stated that the opposition parties were planning a stir on the lines of the Nandigram agitation of West Bengal. Known activists like Medha Patkar also extended solidarity with the action council against the project.

Meanwhile, the opposition party in Kerala — Congress-led United Democratic Front — on Wednesday demanded the government to convene a special session of the Kerala Assembly to discuss the project. The UDF also decided to go ahead with statewide protests. The BJP also announced a protest against the project.

Experts like 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, and environmentalists have also raised serious objections against the project. An action council against the project has workers and supporters from all parties, including the ruling front also.

