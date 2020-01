Members of Samvidhan Samrakshana Samiti tried to take out a protest rally at Court Circle, raising slogans against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Wearing black jackets that have anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans printed, the protestors also raised 'Go back Amit Shah' slogan.

Police detained Mahesh Pattar, Anwar Mudhol, Vijay Guntral and others who tried to stage the protest. Earlier, Kasabapet police had detained 11 SDPI members who tried to stage protest in Old Hubballi.