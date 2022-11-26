Protests at Adani Vizhinjam port site in Kerala

Protests at Adani Vizhinjam port site in Kerala

Local residents, under the leadership of the the Latin Catholic Church, have been staging protests against the project over the last four months

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 26 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 21:21 ist
Police officers are deployed as fishermen protest near the entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, November 9, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tension broke out at Adani Vizhinjam international seaport project construction site in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, with agitators blocking vehicles carrying rocks.

Local residents, under the leadership of the the Latin Catholic Church, have been staging protests against the project over the last four months.

In view of repeated court orders to ensure that the port construction should not be blocked by the agitators, lorries carrying rocks proceeded to the construction site on Saturday. But the agitators stopped the lorries. While the police tried to prevent the agitators, a section of locals who backed the port project also came in protest, leading to tension between the two sections.

Also Read — Adani's mega port hangs in balance as fishing community protests refuse to die down

Both sections even indulged in stone pelting towards each other. The lorries carrying rocks returned from the spot. Police managed to bring the situation under control.

The state government already gave favourable assurance to all the major demands of the agitators, like rehabilitation and study on the impact of the port project on the coastal areas. But the demand to stop the port construction was not accepted.

The Adani group had informed the government that already a loss of over Rs 100 crore had occurred due to the strike.

The state government was keeping off from using force against the agitators as it could lead to major tension in the area and invite the wrath of the coastal community.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vizhinjam
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram 
Gautam Adani
India News

What's Brewing

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

What is ethical animal research?

What is ethical animal research?

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 