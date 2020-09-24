Puducherry adds 668 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 24,895

Puducherry on Thursday logged 668 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 24,895, a top Health department official said.

As many six patients including four women succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today taking the toll to 487, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

The 668 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,945 samples, he added.

Of the 24,895 coronavirus cases in the union territory, there were 5,097 active cases while 19,311 patients had recovered and were discharged apart from 487 fatalities.

The Health department Director said so far 1,55,025 samples were tested and of them 1,25,215 samples tested negative.

The result of the examination of the remaining samples was awaited, he added.

The number of patients discharged during the last 24 hours was 418, the Director said.

The fatality rate was 1.96 per cent while recovery rate was 77.57 per cent, he said.

Four of the six people who succumbed on Thursday were from Puducherry while the other two died at the Government GH in Karaikal region.

Most of the deceased had co-morbidities and were in the age group ranging between 50 and 75 years, Mohan Kumar said.

The Puducherry region accounted for 533 new cases of the 668 fresh cases followed by 99 in Karaikal, Yanam (27) and Mahe (9).

No death was reported in Yanam and Mahe regions during last 24 hours, he said.