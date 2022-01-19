Rejected tableaux to be dispalyed across TN: Stalin

R-Day parade: Rejected tableaux to be dispalyed across TN, says Stalin

He said that the state would also organise a photo exhibition titled 'Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle' in all major cities

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 19 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 11:37 ist
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said that the tableaux rejected by the Centre for the Republic day parade, will be displayed across the state.

He said that the state would also organise a photo exhibition titled 'Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle' in all major cities across the country.

Stalin, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed shock and disbelief over the rejection of tableaux projected by the state for participating in the Republic Day parade and said that the contribution of Tamil Nadu for the country's independence was no less than any other state.

He said that the letter written by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rejecting the tableaux of the state was "unconvincing."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also pointed out that the "Vellore Mutiny" that took place in 1806 preceded the Sepoy mutiny of 1857 and said that 'Veerathai' Velu Nachiyar, the queen of Nachiyar had fought against the British almost 70 years before Rani of Jhansi's fight against the invaders.

He also said that Tamil Nadu had given birth to several freedom fighters, including Veerapandya Kattabomman, the Maruthur brothers, Veeran Sundralingam, Pulithevan, Dheeran Chinnamalai.

He said that the rejection of tableaux depicting such brave warriors from Tamil Nadu was an insult to the people of the state.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M K Stalin
Republic Day
republic day parade
Tamil Nadu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

 