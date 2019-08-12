Rahul Gandhi assures due assistance to Kerala

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday assured the flood-hit people of his constituency that he would ensure proper relief to them.

Talking to the people at the relief camps in Wayanad, he said that he was pressurising the Centre and the state governments to immediately release adequate compensation to the victims. Rahul added that all political parties were working beyond politics for the welfare of the calamity-hit people.

Rahul visited the landslide-hit Puthumala area of Wayanad and enquired about the progress of the rescue work.