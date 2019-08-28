Rahul Gandhi gets a kiss from a man in his constituency

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Wayanad (Ker),
  • Aug 28 2019, 19:29pm ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2019, 19:36pm ist
Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with flood victim families at a relief camp at Chaligandha, Payyampally village in Wayanad on Wednesday. PTI photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got an unexpected kiss on his cheek from a man in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, in Kerala on Wednesday.

Gandhi, who is on a four-day tour here, was visiting flood-hit places, hearing grievances of people and collecting representations from them. The 'kissing' incident is said to have occurred when his car was stopped to enable Gandhi to greet people who gathered on the wayside to have a glimpse of him.

A video showing a man in a blue shirt, planting a kiss on the cheek of Gandhi, who was sitting on the passenger seat of a car, went viral on social media. He was seen grabbing and shaking the MP's hand before lunging forward and kissing him.

The short video also showed the man being pulled back by some others soon after his unexpected act. But a composed Gandhi was seen continuing his trademark smile and greeting people before leaving the place. 

Rahul Gandhi
Wayanad
Kerala
Comments (+)
 