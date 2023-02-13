Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Wayanad constituency visit, meets tribal familyRahul kickstarts Wayanad visit, meets tribal family

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the house of a tribal man who was found dead near Kozhikode medical college recently.

Vishwanathan (46) was found hanging near the medical college hospital at Kozhikode on February 11, where his wife was admitted for delivery. Gandhi, who reached the Kozhikode airport on Sunday night, visited the house of Vishwanathan in Wayanad district this morning along with party leaders after the family suspected foul play behind the tribal man's death.

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha, spent some time with the family at Paravayal Colony, listening to their woes and complaints and consoled them.

After visiting the family, Gandhi alleged that Vishwanathan was the victim of a mob trial and a comprehensive probe should be carried out into the incident. "Viswanathan's family should get justice," he said in a tweet in Malayalam, posted on his Lok Sabha office account. Earlier, Vishwanathan's relatives had alleged it was not a case of suicide and there were injury marks on his body. They claimed that Vishwanathan was attacked by a mob, accusing him of stealing.

Police said they have launched a detailed investigation into the case. "We are collecting CCTV visuals to gather evidence in connection with the alleged incident," a police officer has said.

Continuing his constituency visit, Gandhi later met the beneficiaries of the Kaithangu project -- a project to build houses for those in severe need -- and also attended a meeting of DISHA, a district development coordination and monitoring committee.

"One and a half years ago, we set out on a mission to build houses for those in severe need. Today, we are humbled to hand over the houses to 25 remarkable beneficiaries whose lives exemplify bravery and resilience in the face of adversity. I thank our party workers & leaders, and the UDF for their tireless work in making this mission successful," Gandhi posted on his Facebook page.

After attending the DISHA meeting and an 'Aspirational Districts' programme review meeting to take stock of the district's development activities, the Congress leader said he felt proud of the wonderful work that the district administration is doing, "which made Wayanad No. 1 in India" in the 'Aspirational Districts' programme last October. "It is our constant & collective endeavour to ensure the best quality of life for our people," he posted along with the pictures of the events he attended.

This was the first visit of Gandhi to his constituency after successfully completing the over 4,000-kilometre long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on January 30. Gandhi was accorded a warm reception by the party leaders and workers outside the Kozhikode International airport on Sunday.