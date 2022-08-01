Rain to continue in Tamil Nadu till Aug 4, predicts IMD

Rain to continue in Tamil Nadu from Monday till Thursday, predicts IMD

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state

IANS
IANS, Chennai ,
  • Aug 01 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Monday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to lash Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

Winds at a speed of 40-50 kph are likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, and South West Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | Flood alert sounded for areas along Mettur Dam

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Salem, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli districts.

Heavy rain is also likely in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur.

The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Also Read | IMD issues orange alert in various districts in Kerala

Farmers are also worried as heavy rains would destroy the Kuruvai crops in the delta districts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

However moderate rains are good for Kuruvai crops.

Heavy rain in the past two days have led to water logging in Coimbatore and Madurai.

Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai with temperatures ranging from 27 degrees to 35 degrees Celsius.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India Meteorological Department
IMD
Tamil Nadu
rains
India News

What's Brewing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 