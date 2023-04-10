RS MP's son held for negligent driving, let on bail

Rajya Sabha MP's son arrested for negligent driving, released on bail

The victims, Mathew John (35) and his brother Jins John (30), were rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved

PTI
PTI, Kottayam,
  • Apr 10 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala Congress (M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani's 19-year-old son was arrested for alleged rash and negligent driving that led to an accident killing two members of a family near Manimala two days ago, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Saturday evening on the Manimala-Muvattupuzha road when the scooter in which the two brothers were travelling rammed into the car from behind after its driver allegedly applied a sudden brake.

The victims, Mathew John (35) and his brother Jins John (30), were rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

The party leader's son K M Mani appeared before the police in Manimala on Sunday evening amid protests by local residents, who alleged that the police was trying to protect him from the case. He was released on bail by the police.

The owner of the car was identified as one Xavier Mathew, hailing from Pala, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Rajya Sabha
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 