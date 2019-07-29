Reprieve for IPS officer under suspension since 2017

The senior-most IPS officer in Kerala, Jacob Thomas, who has been under suspension since December 2017, got a reprieve on Monday as the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ordered that he should be reinstated soon.

The left-front government in Kerala was keeping him under suspension on various charges including criticising the government. Though he recently sought voluntary retirement from service for contesting in the Lok Sabha polls, the government objected to it citing the disciplinary proceedings pending against him. Recently there were reports that he may join BJP.

Jacob Thomas, a 1985 batch IPS officer, was initially handpicked by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Vigilance director post. During his term as director, Vigilance initiated probes against many senior IAS officers and even a minister or nepotism charges. Subsequently, he was removed from Vigilance director post.

Apart from accusing the Kerala government of lapses in Ockhi cyclone rescue operations, Jacob Thomas faced charges of publishing a service story 'Sravukalkoppam Neenthumpol' (Swimming along with sharks) fluting norms and irregularities in purchase of dredgers while serving as Ports Director. He had also faced an allegation of illegal possession of forest land in Kodagu.