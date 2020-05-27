Row over quarantine fee for NRIs in Kerala

A decision of Kerala government to impose a fee for institutional quarantine for expatriates returning to the state has triggered a row as the opposition Congress and BJP raised strong objection.

With the centre insisting on seven day institutional quarantine for all NRIs returning, the Kerala government decided to impose fee for institutional quarantine of NRIs. The state had been promoting home quarantine than institutional quarantine. Of the over one lakh persons from other states and abroad quarantined so far, around 80,000 were home quarantined.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that most expats could afford the institutional quarantine and hence, such a decision was taken. However, those who could not really afford it would be given relaxations. A detailed order would be issued in this regard.

Vijayan said that the state is still trying to convince the centre that home quarantine is being implemented effectively in Kerala.

The Congress and BJP alleged that the government is trying to exploit the NRIs. The Congress also offred to set up institutional quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, 40 more persons, including 28 from other states and nine from abroad, tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday taking the total persons infected so far to 1003. The number of active cases now is 445.