Sabarimala devotee from Tamil Nadu tests Covid-19 positive

A devotee from Tamil Nadu, who was on a pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday during the mandatory antigen test conducted at Nilackal for pilgrims visiting the hill shrine, health authorities said.

As per the Covid-19 guidelines, pilgrims need to carry a negative Covid-19 test certificate issued by a verified laboratory 48 hours prior to their visit. Antigen tests are conducted at Nilackal for those without the negative certificates. The Tamil Nadu native tested positive during the antigen test conducted at Nilackal, district health authorities said.

The devotee came all alone and has been shifted to the Covid First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) set up at Carmel engineering college at Ranni. Ayyappa devotees wearing masks and carrying Covid-19 negative certificates were allowed to enter the famed temple here from October 17 morning, after over six months.

The temple, which opened for the monthly pujas on Friday evening, will allow pilgrims to offer worship till October 21.

Each day only 250 people will be allowed inside the temple. Only those between 10-60 years are being allowed to offer prayers, they should not gather around in groups and maintain social distancing.