Sachin Pilot visits Oommen Chandy's family

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited the grieving family of party stalwart Oommen Chandy, who passed away on Tuesday.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Pilot, visited the grave of Chandy along with the family of the deceased leader and paid his respects.

Talking to the media, Pilot said Chandy was a man of few words who conveyed a lot.

"He was a man of few words but conveyed a lot. I remember him as always smiling and his style of politics is very rare in India," he said.

Oommen Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.