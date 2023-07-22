Sachin Pilot visits Oommen Chandy's family

Sachin Pilot visits Oommen Chandy's family

Pilot said Chandy was a man of few words who conveyed a lot.

PTI
PTI, Kottayam,
  • Jul 22 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 21:35 ist
Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited the grieving family of party stalwart Oommen Chandy, who passed away on Tuesday.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Pilot, visited the grave of Chandy along with the family of the deceased leader and paid his respects.

Also Read | Kerala Governor, filmstars among thousands pay tribute to departed Oommen Chandy in Kottayam

Talking to the media, Pilot said Chandy was a man of few words who conveyed a lot.

"He was a man of few words but conveyed a lot. I remember him as always smiling and his style of politics is very rare in India," he said.

Oommen Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Sachin Pilot
India News
Indian Politics
Oommen Chandy
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 