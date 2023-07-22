Sachin Pilot visits Oommen Chandy's family

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited the grieving family of party stalwart Oommen Chandy, who passed away on Tuesday.
The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Pilot, visited the grave of Chandy along with the family of the deceased leader and paid his respects.
Also Read | Kerala Governor, filmstars among thousands pay tribute to departed Oommen Chandy in Kottayam
Talking to the media, Pilot said Chandy was a man of few words who conveyed a lot.
"He was a man of few words but conveyed a lot. I remember him as always smiling and his style of politics is very rare in India," he said.
Oommen Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra
Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent
Memories helping understand world get stored long-term
FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia
Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration
Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content
'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September
POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted
Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges
‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now