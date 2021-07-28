Sasikala cannot capture AIADMK: O Panneerselvam

Breaking his silence on V K Sasikala’s assertion that she will take a plunge into active politics, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said “nobody can capture” the party and asserted that the dual leadership will continue.

Panneerselvam also said the AIADMK in the past four-and-a-half years has demonstrated that it can run the affairs without the dominance of an individual or a particular family. The comments by Panneerselvam assume significance as it comes after he and the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

DH had on July 28 reported that the BJP counselled Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to stay united and ensure that the current arrangement of dual leadership under which the two leaders run the party is not disturbed. A BJP leader who spoke to DH on the condition of anonymity said Sasikala’s re-induction did not figure in the talks the two leaders had with Modi and Shah.

“AIADMK in the past four-and-a-half years has successfully put in place a system that the party affairs are run without the dominance of an individual or a particular family. The mechanism that we have created is democratic and cadres are happy with the current set up,” Panneerselvam, who is said to be sulking over Palaniswami’s dominance in the party, said.

“It could only be speculation,” was all Panneerselvam replied when asked about Sasikala’s statement that the cadre was with her. The former deputy chief minister was responding to questions on Sasikala’s assertions that she will make a comeback into AIADMK and “set things right” in the party.

Though Palaniswami has been making his anti-Sasikala stand very clear, this is the first time Panneerselvam has openly criticised the Sasikala family after the party’s defeat in the April 6 Assembly elections.

It was also speculated that Panneerselvam might side with Sasikala if he continues to be sidelined by the Palaniswami faction in the party. However, Wednesday’s remarks show both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam may be on the “same page” vis-à-vis Sasikala. The party has also been expelling cadres who speak to Sasikala over the phone for “anti-party activities.” Panneerselvam was speaking to reporters after leading a demonstration against the DMK government, accusing it of not fulfilling promises.