SC issues notice to TN, others over DMK's plea

SC issues notice to Tamil Nadu, others on DMK plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMAK MLAs

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 08 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 15:17 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu government and others on DMK's petition seeking direction to the Assembly Speaker to forthwith decide the pending plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers who had voted against Chief Minister K Palaniswami during the 2017 confidence vote.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of plea of the main opposition party and sought responses from the state government and other authorities including the Speaker, P Dhanapal.

DMK, in its fresh plea filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, sought a direction to the Speaker to decide its plea, pending since March 20, 2017, seeking disqualification of the 11 lawmakers including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam under anti-defection law for voting against the Palaniswami government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
DMK
Edappadi K Palaniswami

